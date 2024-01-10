A&E's 'Undercover: Caught on Tape' Delves Into the World of Undercover Crime Investigations

A&E takes the audience on a thrilling journey into the dark and dangerous world of undercover crime investigations with its new series 'Undercover: Caught on Tape.' This unique series offers an unprecedented first-hand look into some of the most perilous cases tackled by undercover agents, revealing actual surveillance video and audio recordings from investigations, and providing an immersive experience into the critical moments of various cases.

Advertisment

Unmasking Jeffrey Tenpenny: A Plot Against Las Vegas

In its premiere episode, the series delves into the 1995 case involving Jeffrey Tenpenny, who hatched a sinister plan to bomb Las Vegas casinos and target Steve Wynn's lawyer. The plot was foiled by the determined efforts of undercover ATF agents Jay Dobyns and Vince Cefalu, thus averting a potential catastrophe.

Jay Dobyns: The Undercover Prodigy

With a distinguished career spanning over 500 undercover operations, including penetrating the notorious Hell's Angels biker gang, Dobyns reflects on the Tenpenny case, expressing his astonishment that it did not garner more media coverage. He also recalls another case, to be featured later in the season, where he found himself the target of a murder contract issued by a primary defendant he had investigated.

Dobyns discusses the complexities of maintaining undercover work in the era of the internet and social media. He emphasizes the imperative of substantiating one's cover story with credible evidence, a task made increasingly challenging in the digital age.