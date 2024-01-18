Advanced DNA Testing Identifies 1,650th 9/11 Victim, John Ballantine Niven

Over two decades after the September 11 terrorist attacks that shocked the world, New York officials have identified the remains of another victim using advanced DNA testing. The victim has been named as John Ballantine Niven of Oyster Bay, Long Island, marking the 1,650th identification since the tragic event.

Advertisment

Unwavering Efforts in Victim Identification

The identification was announced by the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, highlighting the ongoing, persistent efforts to provide closure to the families of the victims. Despite the passage of time and the enormity of the task, approximately 40 percent of the victims from the attacks remain unidentified.

City's Commitment to Honor the Lost

Advertisment

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, expressed his gratitude for the work of the medical examiner's office. He emphasized the importance of these identifications in not only offering solace to the bereaved families, but also in honoring the memories of those lost in the attacks.

Continual Advancements in Science

Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Jason Graham, reaffirmed the office's commitment to using the latest scientific advancements to continue this crucial work. Niven, who was 44 when he died in the attacks, worked as an insurance executive at Aon. His identification is a testament to the power of advanced DNA analysis and next-generation sequencing technology in solving complex forensic cases.

Despite the progress made, there remains a significant task ahead. With around 1,103 victims' remains still unidentified, the office's commitment to finding answers for families is more important than ever. The story of John Ballantine Niven serves as a poignant reminder of the human impact of the 9/11 attacks and the enduring efforts to honor those lost.