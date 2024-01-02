en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Advanced DNA Technology Brings Breakthrough in Decades-Old Tennessee Cold Cases

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Advanced DNA Technology Brings Breakthrough in Decades-Old Tennessee Cold Cases

In a remarkable turn of events, advancements in DNA technology have led to significant breakthroughs in solving a number of cold cases in Tennessee, some of which date back to the 1980s. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has successfully identified the victims in six cold cases using forensic genetic genealogy testing, a testament to the power of science in the pursuit of justice.

DNA Technology: A Turning Point in Cold Cases

The technological breakthroughs were made possible by a $100,000 funding approval from the Tennessee General Assembly in 2022 for a DNA cold case initiative. The skeletal remains of the victims were submitted to Othram Inc., a private lab in Texas, for DNA extraction and sequencing. This process led to the identification of possible relatives and ultimately, the victims’ identities.

The identified victims include Jerry Harrison, Michelle Lavone Inman, Linda Sue Karnes, Kenneth Levall Thompson, James Keith Nuchols, and Betty Lou Wisley. All of these individuals had been missing for several decades before their identities were confirmed thanks to this revolutionary technology.

A Step Towards Closure

In one poignant case, the identification of a victim followed the conviction of a suspect, bringing a semblance of closure to the victim’s family. The TBI, armed with these new developments, continues to seek information to solve the murders. It requests the public’s assistance with any knowledge that could lead to the resolution of these cases.

Public Appeal for Information

The TBI is urging anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding these victims’ deaths to come forward. Every piece of information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could potentially be the key to unlocking the truth behind these cold cases. As the saying goes, ‘Justice delayed is not justice denied.’ The recent advancements in DNA technology offer renewed hope for the resolution of these cases, underscoring the indomitable spirit of human endeavor in the quest for the truth.

0
Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fatal Early Morning Shooting in Oakland Sparks Police Investigation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

23-year-old Witney Resident Charged with Attempted Robbery and Possession of Imitation Firearm

By Olalekan Adigun

Manhattan Teen, Fourth Suspect Arrested in October House Party Shooting

By Ebenezer Mensah

Domestic Dispute Turns into Public Disturbance in American Samoa

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tragedy Strikes: Las Vegas Police Officer Dies by Suicide Following Ar ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Tragedy Strikes: Las Vegas Police Officer Dies by Suicide Following Ar ...
heart comment 0
Justice Served: Facial Recognition Technology Aids in Convicting Murderers

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Justice Served: Facial Recognition Technology Aids in Convicting Murderers
Lloydminster RCMP Issue Gun Safety Reminder Following Firearm Incidents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Lloydminster RCMP Issue Gun Safety Reminder Following Firearm Incidents
Livingstone Grapples with Rampant Water Meter Vandalism: A Community Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Livingstone Grapples with Rampant Water Meter Vandalism: A Community Crisis
Rivers State Paramount Ruler Assassinated: An Unsettling Silence Prevails

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Rivers State Paramount Ruler Assassinated: An Unsettling Silence Prevails
Latest Headlines
World News
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
19 seconds
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
41 seconds
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
42 seconds
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
47 seconds
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
2 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
2 mins
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
2 mins
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
2 mins
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
2 mins
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
37 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
41 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
44 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
51 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app