Advance Peace Fresno Highlights Strides in Gun Violence Reduction at Inaugural Banquet

In the heart of Downtown Fresno, a gathering of community leaders, advocates, and supporters marked a significant milestone in the city's fight against gun violence. The occasion was the inaugural recognition banquet of Advance Peace Fresno, a community-based group that has been relentlessly working towards reducing the cycle of gun violence through a unique blend of mentorship and counseling.

A Celebration of Collective Efforts and Progress

The banquet served as an opportunity to highlight the program's public health and safety initiative, underscoring their determined mission to prevent gun violence. More than just a celebratory event, the gathering was a testament to the collective efforts, spearheaded by the program's dedicated workers or Change Agents, who have been instrumental in orchestrating this shift in the city's approach to gun violence.

Significant Reduction in Gun Violence

The last year has seen a remarkable 43% reduction in homicides in Fresno, an achievement that can be attributed in large part to the work of Advance Peace Fresno. This success was amplified by the securing of a $2 million federal grant in 2023, which offered the much-needed funds to expand the program's reach and efficacy.

Praise from the Founder

DeVone Boggan, the founder of the Richmond-based parent organization, spoke highly of the Fresno chapter for its exemplary contribution to the national movement against gun violence. The banquet also served as a platform to acknowledge the financial backing from various sources, including the Fresno EOC, grants, and city funding, which have significantly bolstered the Advance Peace initiative.