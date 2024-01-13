Adrian Kawuba Pleads Guilty to $2.3 Million Fraud Scheme

Ugandan national, Adrian Kawuba, has admitted to his role in a $2.3 million fraud scheme, pleading guilty to four counts of wire fraud in a federal court in Boston. He now faces a potential 20-year prison sentence and possible deportation back to Uganda. Kawuba’s case paints a stark picture of the lengths some individuals will go to fund an extravagant lifestyle at the expense of innocent investors, echoing a similar case involving another Ugandan, Nasser Ntege Ssebagala, in the same Massachusetts district 15 years ago.

Promise of High Returns, Reality of High Fraud

From May 2019 to November 2021, Kawuba conducted a Ponzi scheme, a fraudulent investing scam promising high rates of return with little risk to investors. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged him with falsely promising investors returns of 25 to 50 percent within short periods. However, the reality was far from these promises.

Funding Luxury from Fraud

Kawuba’s fraudulent activities involved funding luxury personal expenses, including trips, a Lexus automobile, and expensive goods. He used the money from new investors to pay earlier investors, a classic characteristic of a Ponzi scheme. This unsustainable financial house of cards inevitably fell when Kawuba failed to meet his obligations and fell into arrears, failing to pay $280,000 out of $1.9 million owed.

Justice Served and Awaiting Sentencing

Kawuba’s arrest occurred in November 2022. The SEC is now seeking various orders to freeze Kawuba’s assets, require an account of all investors’ money, and prohibit him from accepting or depositing any funds from investors pending case resolution. His sentencing is scheduled for March 14, with each wire fraud charge carrying a 20-year maximum sentence, among other possible penalties.