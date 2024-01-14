Adidas Ends Sponsorship Contract with Adam Johnson Amidst Guilty Plea

Following a deeply unsettling admittance to charges of sexual activity with a minor and grooming, Sunderland midfielder Adam Johnson’s sponsorship contract with Adidas has been summarily terminated. In an announcement by Adidas, the sportswear giant confirmed the immediate termination of the contract, citing Johnson’s guilty pleas as the primary catalyst.

Johnson’s Admittance and Charge

In a shocking turn of events at Bradford Crown Court, Johnson confessed to kissing a 15-year-old girl and participating in grooming behavior over the internet. Despite his admission to these heinous charges, he has denied an additional two charges of sexual activity.

Impact on Johnson’s Career

The fallout from these accusations has been swift. Sunderland’s manager, Sam Allardyce, has excluded Johnson from the upcoming game against Manchester United. With his two-week trial looming, it seems highly unlikely that he will see any playtime during this period.

