Adesola Kehinde: From Plea Deal to New Allegations

Adesola Kehinde, a 37-year-old Alameda resident, finds himself ensnared by the law once again; less than a year after his release from jail, Kehinde is back in custody. The charges this time include parole violation and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

From Plea Deal to Parole Violation

Last year, Kehinde managed to secure a plea deal in a case involving the trafficking of a teenager. The deal eventually led to his release from jail but with certain stipulations. As part of the agreement, Kehinde was required to register as a sex offender for life and was expressly prohibited from contacting minors.

However, recent events reveal a blatant disregard for these conditions. The Alameda man was found in a vehicle with a 17-year-old girl, a clear violation of his parole terms. This discovery has once again set the wheels of justice in motion against Kehinde.

A String of Allegations

Over the course of the last two months, the police have been investigating allegations of Kehinde's involvement in another case. This time, the case revolves around a teenage runaway who is believed to have been trafficked. Despite being spotted transporting a female to and from an Oakland hotel, a location notorious for prostitution, Kehinde has not been charged with any fresh trafficking offenses.

The 2022 Plea Deal

Kehinde's plea deal in 2022 stemmed from a 2021 incident where a trafficked girl reached out for help. The victim claimed to have been sexually abused by as many as 140 individuals over a span of two weeks. While the initial charge against Kehinde was sexual assault, a lack of sufficient evidence led to a plea deal on the trafficking count instead.

The law, once again, has caught up with Kehinde. Currently, his bail is set at $100,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.