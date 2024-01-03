Adani Group Embroiled in Stock Manipulation Controversy: A Deep Dive

The Adani Group, a prominent Indian multinational conglomerate, finds itself embroiled in a controversy of serious proportions. The company stands accused of stock manipulation, a claim that has sparked protests and led to an investigation by India’s Supreme Court. The charges originated from Hindenburg Research, a private investment and financial analysis firm. The allegations have cast a shadow over the Adani Group’s meteoric rise, its market capitalization having surged from a mere $8 billion in 2013 to a staggering $260 billion in 2023.

Unraveling the Adani-Hindenburg Controversy

The controversy took root on January 24, 2024, when Hindenburg Research released a report accusing the Adani Group of engaging in stock market manipulation and accounting fraud. Following the publication of the report, the Adani Group faced significant stock market losses, with various financial institutions ceasing to accept Adani Group securities as collateral. The matter has reached such a level of severity that Total Energies, a major energy company, has put a planned investment on hold pending an audit in light of the allegations.

Supreme Court’s Stance

Despite the mounting controversy, the Supreme Court has refused to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or group of experts to probe into the matter. Instead, the court has directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the country’s market regulator, to complete the pending two investigations within a three-month timeframe. The court further underscored that reports from third-party organizations such as the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Hindenburg Research cannot be viewed as definitive evidence.

Adani Group’s Response

The Adani Group has categorically denied the charges, stating that all its publicly listed entities are in compliance with the relevant laws. The company has dismissed the Hindenburg Research report, asserting its commitment to transparency and adherence to legal norms. Despite the controversy, the Adani Group’s operations continue, albeit under the watchful eyes of regulators and the public.