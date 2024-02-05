Adamawa State University Lecturer Remanded Over Alleged Rape

In a significant development, a lecturer from Adamawa State University (ADSU) in Mubi, Garandi Danjuma Ijudigal, has been ordered to be held in remand by a magistrate's court in the Mubi Local Government Area (LGA) on charges of alleged rape. The incident reportedly took place on the university campus. Ijudigal, who works in the Department of Geography, was purportedly found in a questionable situation with a secondary school graduate in his office.

The legal process was set into motion when the victim's family chose to take their grievances to court. The case was presented before Magistrate Chivi Ali. The alleged incident and subsequent legal proceedings have stirred a wave of concern and shock throughout the university and the broader community.

Police Investigation Underway

Sulaiman Ngurore, the spokesman for the Adamawa State Police Command, has confirmed the incident. Surprisingly, the court initially received the case without a police report. As a result, the magistrate has ordered the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The case has been referred to the state Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice, after which it will move to a high court for proper prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Adamawa State University, Dr. Steven Lagu, has opted to withhold any comments on the matter, citing the ongoing legal process. The university community awaits further developments as the police continue their investigation. The lecturer, now held in the Mubi correctional facility, faces serious allegations which could have profound implications for his career and personal life.