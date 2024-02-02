Nashville Woman Ada Kirby Charged with Homicide in Joshua White's Shooting

It was a regular November evening in Nashville. Little did Joshua White, a 34-year-old man from Murfreesboro, know that it would be his last. His life was abruptly cut short when he was shot and later found collapsed in a gas station parking lot on Old Hickory Boulevard at Eulala Drive. The alleged perpetrator of this chilling act: Ada Kirby, a 43-year-old woman now facing charges of criminal homicide.
The incident occurred on November 14. White, despite his critical condition, managed to drive himself to the gas station, where he informed a passerby about his injury before collapsing. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but tragically succumbed to his wounds.
The Investigation Unfolds
As detectives delved into the case, they came across crucial footage from cameras at the intersection of Benzing Road and Old Hickory Boulevard. The footage showed White's vehicle pulling onto Old Hickory Boulevard from Benzing Road just before the incident. This led investigators to Benzing Road, where they were able to locate two eyewitnesses who identified Kirby as the suspect. According to these witnesses, White had been shot through his windshield as he was attempting to leave the area.
The breakthrough in the case came when police managed to secure a search warrant for Kirby's phone on January 9. The phone revealed multiple text messages sent by Kirby that implicated her in the shooting, providing detectives with the evidence they needed to make an arrest. Kirby has since been booked into the Downtown Detention Center, with her bond set at $270,000.