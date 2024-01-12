en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Actress from Versova, Mumbai, Victim of Cyber Harassment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Actress from Versova, Mumbai, Victim of Cyber Harassment

In an alarming incident that highlights the grim reality of cyber harassment, a 37-year-old actress from Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, found herself at the receiving end of a malicious cybercrime. Her morphed nude photos were distributed to her friends and family through various social media platforms and messaging services, sparking a wave of shock and fear.

Harassment Begins Unnoticed

The harassment began rather insidiously. The actress was first alerted to the situation by a male friend who reported receiving the manipulated photos from a Facebook account. Despite her busy schedule and professional commitments, she took immediate action by capturing screenshots of the offending content. However, she did not immediately report the incident, unwittingly allowing the cyber harassment to escalate.

A Family’s Nightmare

The situation took a more sinister turn when her parents in Punjab received the morphed photos via WhatsApp. Several of her friends also received similar photos on their Instagram accounts, the images arriving from a different account. This insidious cyber attack, clearly orchestrated and targeted, sent ripples of distress through her personal and professional circles.

Death Threats and Suspected Perpetrator

In addition to the distribution of the morphed images, the actress also found herself grappling with death threats. These threats were communicated through a friend’s Instagram account in September 2023. The actress suspects a male friend from Pirangut, Pune, to be the mastermind behind this harassment. She has since provided his contact details to the authorities for further investigation.

Legal Action Initiated

Following these distressing events, a case has been registered at the Versova police station. The charges levied fall under sections related to criminal intimidation and transmission of sexually explicit material of both the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. This grim situation underscores the urgent need for stronger cyber laws and protections, as well as increased awareness and vigilance among social media users.

0
Crime Cybersecurity India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Police Avert Potential Disaster in Quito's Turubamba Sector
In the bustling Turubamba sector of Quito, a day that could have ended in disaster was averted by the timely intervention of local law enforcement. An explosive device, a grim reminder of the city’s ongoing struggle with crime, was discovered and safely neutralized, ensuring the safety of the community. A Close Call in Turubamba Criminals
Police Avert Potential Disaster in Quito's Turubamba Sector
Perth Maths Teacher Admits to Child Exploitation Crimes, Overseas Minor Rescued
6 mins ago
Perth Maths Teacher Admits to Child Exploitation Crimes, Overseas Minor Rescued
Former Bandidos Member Charged with 17 Offences Following Perth Car Chase
15 mins ago
Former Bandidos Member Charged with 17 Offences Following Perth Car Chase
Ecuador in Turmoil as Notorious Gang Leader Fito Flees Prison
4 mins ago
Ecuador in Turmoil as Notorious Gang Leader Fito Flees Prison
ATM Fraudster Idris Musa Sentenced to Ten Years in Landmark Ruling
5 mins ago
ATM Fraudster Idris Musa Sentenced to Ten Years in Landmark Ruling
Tragic Drowning of Six-Year-Old Boy in Lake Macquarie Sparks Investigation
6 mins ago
Tragic Drowning of Six-Year-Old Boy in Lake Macquarie Sparks Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Sergio Aguero: The Unrivalled Hat-Trick King of the Premier League
3 mins
Sergio Aguero: The Unrivalled Hat-Trick King of the Premier League
Professional Wrestler Black Taurus Declares Free Agency, Teases Return to CMLL
4 mins
Professional Wrestler Black Taurus Declares Free Agency, Teases Return to CMLL
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
4 mins
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
Tourists Take Precautions Amid Diarrhea Outbreak in Baguio
6 mins
Tourists Take Precautions Amid Diarrhea Outbreak in Baguio
HKSAR Government Unveils Legislative Agenda, Includes Article 23 Legislation
6 mins
HKSAR Government Unveils Legislative Agenda, Includes Article 23 Legislation
AFL Omits Player Weights from Publications in Significant Shift
7 mins
AFL Omits Player Weights from Publications in Significant Shift
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
7 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
9 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
16 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app