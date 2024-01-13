Actress Amanda Manku’s Father Among Three Charged for Family Murders

In a shocking turn of events, ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku’s mother and grandmother were brutally murdered in May 2021, with the actress’s own father, William Manku, among the three individuals charged in connection with the crime. William Manku, a police captain, his girlfriend Nonhlanhla Ngubo, a police sergeant, and David Khoza, a Mozambican national, were apprehended by authorities in January 2024. The case is scheduled for a hearing on January 18, 2024, for bail application and further investigation.

Unraveling of a Tragedy

The horrific incident took place in Makgophong Village, Zebediela, where the victims were gunned down by unknown assailants on May 4, 2021. The subsequent investigation led to the arrests of the three aforementioned suspects, all of whom are currently in police custody. The motives behind these heinous murders, however, remain shrouded in mystery.

Amanda Manku’s Agony

Amanda Manku, noted for her role as Dr. Elizabeth Thobakgale Seakamela in the popular television show ‘Skeem Saam,’ described 2021 as the most challenging year of her life. Following the untimely deaths of her mother and grandmother, she has found herself in an unimaginable situation, with her father implicated in the crime.

Trust in the Judicial System

In a public statement, Amanda Manku expressed her faith in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the country’s judicial system, while also expressing gratitude for the public’s support during this difficult time. The family has indicated that they will be addressing media queries through a formal statement in due course, further demonstrating their commitment to transparency and trust in the justice process.

As the story continues to unfold, the public remains riveted to developments, hoping for justice, closure, and a degree of peace for the bereaved family. This case serves as a stark reminder of the complexities of crime, even as it hits close to the very institutions designed to combat it.