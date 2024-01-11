en English
Crime

Actor Vincent Gallo Accused of Misconduct During Film Auditions

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Actor Vincent Gallo Accused of Misconduct During Film Auditions

Acclaimed actor Vincent Gallo, recognized for his stirring performance in ‘The Brown Bunny,’ is now entangled in a web of serious allegations, casting a shadow over his latest project, ‘The Policeman.’ Gallo, who is to portray the notorious ‘Golden State Killer,’ Joseph James DeAngelo, in the forthcoming film, is accused of creating a hostile environment during auditions, with two actresses coming forward with complaints of misconduct.

Severe Accusations

The actresses, preferring to remain anonymous, have accused Gallo of making sexually explicit and threatening comments during their auditions for roles as victims in the movie. The allegations further include demands for fully-improvised abuse scenes and simulations of sexual acts without prior coordination. In a disturbing revelation, Gallo is also accused of stating that the script would bear little resemblance to the actual filming.

Union Investigation

In a reflection of the severity of the allegations, the actresses lodged their complaints with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), prompting an immediate investigation. SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, has confirmed they are looking into the complaints lodged against Vincent Gallo. The production company has stated that changes were made to the production process following these complaints.

Industry Implications

The accusations against Gallo come at a time when the Hollywood Commission reports that while there is increased awareness of workplace misconduct, there is a decreasing belief in real changes in the industry. The actresses have chosen to remain anonymous due to fears of retribution and retaliation, reflecting the pervasive fear that often silences victims in the entertainment industry. These allegations, if proven, could have a profound impact on the production of ‘The Policeman’ and the professional status of Vincent Gallo.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

