Actor John McManus Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges

John McManus, a 51-year-old actor famed for his role in the BBC reality TV show ‘The Traitors,’ was embroiled in a violent altercation at The Ship On The Shore restaurant in Leigh in May 2023. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred when McManus, who was partaking in wine with a friend, was requested to lower his volume by the restaurant staff. This solicitation was met with an unprovoked attack on a 62-year-old waiter and a waitress, with the latter being dragged to the floor by her hair.

Guilty Admission and Penalties

Although McManus initially denied the attacks, he later pleaded guilty to two charges of assault during a court appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on December 15. The court slapped him with a fine of £470 and mandated him to compensate the waitress with £600 for the distress and harm inflicted.

The Incident’s Aftermath

The assaulted staff members bore the brunt of the traumatic incident, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and emotional damage. The female staff member was so severely affected that she had to quit her job. The incident not only left a dark mark on the victims but also tarnished the reputation of McManus, who had previously appeared in other popular shows like EastEnders, Taggart, and Taboo.

McManus’s Checkered History

McManus accused the producers of ‘The Traitors’ of painting him as the villain, a claim that has now been overshadowed by his real-life actions. Represented by the talent agency CDM, McManus has been in the entertainment industry since 2018, holding minor roles in various television shows. This incident, however, has cast a long, negative shadow over his career.