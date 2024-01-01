en English
Crime

Actor Ian Ziering at the Center of a New Year’s Eve Altercation with Bikers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Actor Ian Ziering at the Center of a New Year’s Eve Altercation with Bikers

On New Year’s Eve, Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles was the backdrop for a disturbing series of events. American actor Ian Ziering, known for his roles in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and the ‘Sharknado’ film series, was involved in a violent altercation with a group of motorbike riders. The incident, captured on video with Ziering at the center, unfolded after a confrontation with one of the riders who had dismounted his bike.

Disturbing Video Captures Confrontation

The situation rapidly escalated after Ziering pushed the rider, leading to a series of retaliatory strikes. The bikers, who were wearing helmets, joined in, assaulting Ziering with a mini-bike and physically attacking him. Despite attempts by a female biker to intervene and pull Ziering away, the assault continued with three men persisting in their attack.

Escape and Aftermath

Ziering attempted to flee but was caught and attacked again before he managed to break free and run through a crowd of bystanders at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The unidentified riders swiftly left the scene. An extended video showed Ziering comforting his visibly upset 12-year-old daughter Mia after the incident. Remarkably, both were physically uninjured and later left the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

It has been suggested that one of the bikers may have clipped Ziering’s car before the confrontation, though this detail remains unconfirmed. The police have begun an investigation into the altercation and have listed Ziering as the victim. No arrests have been made, and Ziering has yet to comment publicly on the incident.

Crime Hollywood United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

