Active Shooter Alert in Tunica County Leads to Manhunt for Tyrone Scott

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Tunica County, Mississippi was on high alert following an active shooter alert involving 52-year-old resident, Tyrone Scott. The alarm followed an incident the previous day, where Scott is accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a knife. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has warned the public that Scott, a military veteran, is armed and dangerous, having made explicit threats during a 911 call.

Manhunt for Tyrone Scott

Authorities are currently engaged in a manhunt for Scott, who is believed to be driving a 2009 black Chevrolet Tahoe, marked by a large Masonic symbol on the back windshield. The vehicle also bears the Tunica County license plate number TNA 6986. Residents have been advised to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle if spotted and to immediately report any sightings to the Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or call 911 directly.

Immediate Response to the Threat

Upon receiving the threats, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office disseminated urgent communication to all local law enforcement agencies, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, news media outlets, and the general public. The Mississippi Highway Patrol played a significant role in the operations, assisting in tracking and apprehending Scott.

Arrest and Investigation

Around 11:13 a.m., Scott was taken into custody near Mississippi Highway 3 and Bob Crenshaw Road. Following his arrest, no further details have been released by the Sheriff’s Office regarding the situation. Tunica County, located about 35 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee, remains vigilant as the investigation continues.

As the situation unfolds, the actions of the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are a stark reminder of the swift and dedicated response required in the face of potential threats to public safety. With the situation now under control, the focus shifts to the pending investigation and whatever revelations it may hold about the circumstances that led to this alarming incident.