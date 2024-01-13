Active Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is in an active search for an 11-year-old girl, Briella Harm, who is reported missing from the northwest area of the Las Vegas valley.

Last Seen

Briella was last seen on Friday at around 2:10 p.m. in the vicinity of the 4700 block of Quadrel Street, a region in close proximity to Leavitt Middle School. According to the reports, she was wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, and white Crocs when she disappeared.

Description of Briella Harm

The young girl is described as being 5 feet tall, with distinguishing brown eyes and black hair. The authorities are particularly concerned because she may have run away, complicating the search efforts.

Call for Public Help

The LVMPD is urging citizens to aid in the search for Briella. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is encouraged to come forward. Individuals can contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 during business hours. Alternatively, information can be provided via email at missingpersonslvmpd.com.