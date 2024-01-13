en English
Crime

Active Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl in Las Vegas

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Active Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is in an active search for an 11-year-old girl, Briella Harm, who is reported missing from the northwest area of the Las Vegas valley.

Last Seen

Briella was last seen on Friday at around 2:10 p.m. in the vicinity of the 4700 block of Quadrel Street, a region in close proximity to Leavitt Middle School. According to the reports, she was wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, and white Crocs when she disappeared.

Description of Briella Harm

The young girl is described as being 5 feet tall, with distinguishing brown eyes and black hair. The authorities are particularly concerned because she may have run away, complicating the search efforts.

Call for Public Help

The LVMPD is urging citizens to aid in the search for Briella. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is encouraged to come forward. Individuals can contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 during business hours. Alternatively, information can be provided via email at missingpersonslvmpd.com.

Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

