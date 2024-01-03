Acquitted Murder Suspect, Ray A. Shetler Jr., Sentenced for Violent Confrontation

Ray A. Shetler Jr., a man acquitted of murder charges in the 2015 shooting of St. Clair police officer Lloyd Reed, has been sentenced to 1 to 2 years in prison and two years on probation. This sentence is a result of a violent 2021 incident involving an attempted arrest for a probation violation, during which Deputy Sheriff Irvin Shipley was injured.

A History of Violence and Non-Compliance

The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro, sought a 19-year maximum sentence for Shetler. They portrayed him as a ‘menace to society’ due to his history of violence and non-compliance with law enforcement. Despite their efforts, the judge’s decision credited Shetler with time served, making him eligible for parole.

Claims of Self-Defense

Throughout the trial, Shetler maintained that he acted in self-defense during the violent confrontation. He further claimed to be a victim of police retribution due to his involvement in the 2015 fatal shooting of Officer Reed.

Potential Additional Sentence

Adding to Shetler’s legal woes, he also faces the possibility of an additional sentence due to a theft conviction related to the 2015 incident. Court records reveal that Shetler was found guilty of theft for stealing a vehicle in an attempt to evade pursuing officers. Furthermore, allegations of probation violation have surfaced, as Shetler reportedly tested positive for illegal drugs.