Acquaintances Turn Carjackers in Wall, New Jersey

In the dark recesses of the early morning, the quiet tranquility of Interstate 195 at Route 34 in Wall, New Jersey was shattered. A carjacking incident unfolded, orchestrated by a man from Plainsboro and his accomplice, both of whom knew their victim. This chilling event took place around 12:30 a.m. on a Sunday, according to Wall Police Chief Sean O'Halloran.

Unforeseen Betrayal

The three individuals involved were not strangers crossing paths on a deserted highway. They were acquaintances, a fact that makes the act more unsettling. The driver of the vehicle was forced out of his own car by the two passengers, Biagio Toto, 25, from Plainsboro, and Nicholas Grande, 28, from Belle Mead.

Swift Justice

The white Chevy Malibu, now marked as stolen property, did not remain hidden for long. Asbury Park police swiftly located the stolen vehicle. The driver, despite the harrowing ordeal, was not injured. The quick response from the police led to the arrest of Toto and Grande.

Charges and Consequences

Toto faces a litany of serious charges. These include carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His companion, Grande, is charged with receiving stolen property, drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and failure to make lawful disposition. Grande was later released with a summons for a court appearance. The authorities have not mentioned whether Toto was held or released, nor is it known whether either man has procured an attorney.