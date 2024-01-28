ACP's Son Found Dead: A Tale of Friendship, Money, and Murder

In a chilling turn of events in Delhi, the police have discovered the lifeless body of an assistant commissioner of police's (ACP) son, marking an end to a frantic search that began days ago. The victim, 26-year-old Lakshya Chauhan, met an untimely end at the hands of two individuals, including a court clerk, over a purported financial dispute.

A Grim Discovery in Haryana's Canal

Lakshya's ill-fated journey began when he attended a wedding in Haryana's Sonepat with two of his friends, Vikas Bharadwaj and Abhishek. The police investigation reveals that Lakshya, an employee at the Tis Hazari Court, was entangled in a financial disagreement with Vikas. This disagreement reportedly sowed the seeds of a tragic plot, culminating in Lakshya's murder.

The crime scene was a desolate spot near a canal in Panipat. It was there that Abhishek and Vikas allegedly pushed Lakshya into the canal before making their escape in his car. The canal later served as the grim resting place for Lakshya's body, which was eventually found near Samalkha in Haryana.

Swift Action by the Police

In the wake of the shocking incident, the police swiftly moved into action. The first arrest was 19-year-old Abhishek, who was initially detained on suspicion of abduction. However, as the grim details of the murder unfolded, a murder charge was added to his file.

The primary suspect, Vikas, was subsequently arrested, and the vehicle used in the crime was recovered. The quick action by the police, coupled with rigorous interrogation tactics, led to the discovery of vital information that helped apprehend the alleged culprits and uncover the motive behind the gruesome act.

Murder over Money

The primary bone of contention leading to the murder was reportedly a financial dispute. Lakshya had borrowed money from Vikas and allegedly failed to repay it. This disagreement over money ended up costing Lakshya his life in what is a tragic testament to the fatal consequences of financial disputes.

As the investigation proceeds, Abhishek has been remanded to police custody, and the police continue to gather evidence to build a strong case against the suspects. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the lethal potential of unresolved issues and disputes.