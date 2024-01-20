ACLU Announces Press Conference After Release of Disturbing School Police Footage

In a move that has sent shockwaves through communities nationwide, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has announced a press conference, scheduled for Friday morning, following the release of a damning body camera video. The footage, obtained from a school police officer at Durango High School, depicts a disturbing incident from last year that involves an officer throwing a student to the ground after handcuffing him. The incident, which has sparked a widespread outcry online, was first brought to light through a cell phone video that went viral.
Legal Battle for Transparency
The ACLU initiated a lawsuit against the school district demanding the release of the body camera video after the cell phone recording of the event circulated widely online. District Judge Danielle Chio, in response to the lawsuit, issued a decree in December stating that the district was duty-bound to release the footage. The body camera videos, which were released on Thursday night, depict Lt. Jason Elfberg apprehending a student. In a shocking turn of events, the footage shows Elfberg grabbing another student—who was filming the scene on his cell phone—and throwing him to the ground, while commanding other students to disperse.
Countering District Narratives
The ACLU of Nevada pursued this legal action following evidence that the school district's narrative about the incident was inaccurate. The footage has confirmed these suspicions and the ACLU continues to champion justice for their clients. This fight for transparency is far from over—the organization still seeks other public records related to the incident.
Community Response and ACLU's Continued Advocacy
The footage has sparked a nationwide conversation and outcry over the use of force in schools. The ACLU of Nevada, along with community advocates, is set to hold a news conference to discuss the release of the video and the broader implications for civil liberties. The ACLU has been critical of the school district for the nearly year-long delay in releasing the footage and plans to address these concerns at the press conference. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in our institutions, and the ACLU's unwavering commitment to ensuring these principles are upheld.