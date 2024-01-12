en English
Crime

Acid Attack Suspects Arrested After Firefight with Police in Lahore’s Shahdara Town

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Acid Attack Suspects Arrested After Firefight with Police in Lahore’s Shahdara Town

In the heart of Lahore’s Shahdara Town, a routine police stop escalated into a shootout that saw two men, Yasir and Naveed, arrested after they opened fire on police officers. The incident, which unfolded at the Kala Khatai T-point, began when the police signaled the duo on their motorcycle to halt for a routine check. Rather than complying, the accused chose to respond with gunfire, compelling the police to retaliate.

Details of the Encounter

The exchange resulted in both Yasir and Naveed sustaining injuries. Subsequently, they were apprehended and rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. The police managed to recover the weapon used by the suspects during the encounter, further cementing the case against them.

Ties to Previous Acid Attack

Upon further investigation, it was unearthed that the two apprehended suspects were linked to a recent acid attack on a female schoolteacher named Ayesha Riaz. The horrifying attack took place two days prior to their arrest, marking a swift response from the local law enforcement.

Other Suspects in Custody

In addition to Yasir and Naveed, the police have made significant progress in the case. A prime suspect, Umar Farooq, was caught red-handed at Sialkot International Airport attempting to flee to Dubai. Another suspect, Ghulam Mustafa, was arrested earlier in the week, demonstrating the relentless pursuit of justice by the Shahdara Town police.

Crime Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

