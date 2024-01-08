en English
Crime

Acid Attack on School Teacher in Lahore: A Disturbing Trend

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Acid Attack on School Teacher in Lahore: A Disturbing Trend

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Lahore, a young school teacher was subjected to a brutal acid attack. Ayesha Riaz, 22, suffered severe burns to her face and body after two unidentified individuals on a motorbike threw acid at her in Shahdara Town. The prime suspect, Umar Farooq, reportedly orchestrated the attack after Ayesha rejected his marriage proposal.

The Rising Menace of Acid Attacks

This latest assault is part of a disturbing trend of acid attacks in the region. This is not the first such incident to occur in recent times. In January 2023, a seven-year-old boy, Matiullah, was grievously injured by his second-grade classmate, Hasnain, during school hours in a government school in Sukkur. Matiullah suffered burns to his face, legs, and other parts of his body. The incident led to his father demanding legal action against the school administration for their perceived indifference towards the safety of students.

Ayesha’s Ordeal and the Manhunt

Ayesha was quickly rushed to the hospital following the attack where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries. The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident. The prime suspect, Umar Farooq, was arrested while attempting to flee abroad. The authorities are now working to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Reflection on Societal Safety

These incidents have raised concerns about societal safety and the alarming prevalence of acid attacks in the region. They also highlight the urgency for stricter laws and enforcement against such heinous crimes. The victims of these attacks are left with not just physical scars but also emotional trauma that lasts a lifetime. As the events unfold, the question on everyone’s mind is: when will this end?

Crime Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

