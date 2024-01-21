Accra Driver Sentenced for Failed Kidnapping Plot with Cryptocurrency Ransom

In the heart of Accra, a driver identified as Godfred Ayittey has been handed an eight-year sentence of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in a chilling kidnapping plot. The victims of his dastardly plan were a local businessman and his daughter. Ayittey maintained his innocence throughout the trial, denying the charges; however, the court found him guilty.

The Unraveling of a Kidnapping Scheme

The accomplice in the crime, Wang Liang, remains elusive, still on the run. The entire plot was exposed thanks to the quick thinking and civic responsibility of a witness, Richard Asomaning. Ayittey had approached Asomaning, seeking his participation in the kidnapping operation. Feigning interest, Asomaning provided Ayittey with his details and those of a friend.

Asomaning was instructed by Ayittey to conduct surveillance on their targets - Mr. Joseph K. Horgle, owner of J. K. Horgle Transport and Company Limited, and his daughter, Elinam. Asomaning promptly informed the Tema Police about the impending danger, thus setting the wheels of justice in motion.

From Surveillance to Capture: The Cryptocurrency Connection

With the help of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the police were able to track the communications between the members of the kidnapping group. They discovered a WhatsApp group created solely for coordinating the kidnapping plot. Ayittey was apprehended after he provided funds for conducting the surveillance and made plans to procure firearms for the operation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Ayittey had a detailed understanding of his victims' financial situation. He had previously worked at Mr. Horgle's company, which gave him insights into the family's economic capabilities. Ayittey had planned to exploit this knowledge and demand a ransom in cryptocurrency. The ransom was intended to be paid into Wang Liang's account in China, thereby evading detection and ensuring a clean getaway.

As the dust settles on this case, the citizens of Accra breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that one less threat lurks in their city. However, the search continues for Wang Liang, the second piece of this puzzle, as justice is yet to be fully served.