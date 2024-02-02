Accidental Gunshot in Apartment Leads to Felony Charges in Chesterton

In the town of Chesterton, a woman finds herself behind bars after inadvertently discharging a firearm in her dwelling, perilously close to the sleeping quarters of two minors. The incident occurred within the confines of the Abbey Lane Apartments, a location the Chesterton Police Department is no stranger to as they had previously attended to a domestic disturbance report that same morning.

The Disturbing Discovery

Upon their revisit, officers were startled by a resounding noise. Their investigation led them to the master bedroom, where they unearthed evidence of a recent gunshot. The resident woman, caught amidst the chaos, confessed to the accidental release of the firearm.

Unraveling Consequences

Her confession has propelled her into a maelstrom of legal repercussions. She now stands accused of felony charges, including criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent. The severity of her alleged crimes has invoked the attention of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Commendable Response

Both patrol officers and investigators have been lauded by Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson for their swift and effective response to this potentially tragic situation.