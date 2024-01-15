en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Acaster Malbis Assault: Man Sustains Eye Socket Fracture, Police Seek Information

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Acaster Malbis Assault: Man Sustains Eye Socket Fracture, Police Seek Information

In the peaceful village of Acaster Malbis, North Yorkshire, tranquility was shattered with a serious assault on the 5th of January. A man was brutally hit over the head, leading to a suspected fracture of his eye socket, a brutal interruption to the everyday life of this otherwise serene locale. The incident took place around 8:00 PM GMT, near the old airfield, a location not typically associated with such violent occurrences.

Police Investigation Intensifies

Following the incident, local law enforcement has been on high alert. Police have disseminated an image of an individual they wish to question in connection with the assault. This person, whose identity remains undisclosed by the authorities, is believed to have ties to various cities across the UK, including Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Leeds. The individual’s connection to these cities could prove vital in the ongoing investigation.

Seeking Witnesses and Information

Police are not only seeking the individual in question but are also inquiring about a dark-colored hatchback car that was spotted in the vicinity during the time of the assault. The vehicle was seen on Airfield Lane, situated between the industrial estate and Acaster Selby, at the time of the incident. The presence of this car at the scene could potentially provide crucial leads in the case.

Authorities are urging anyone who was on the road adjacent to the old airfield, from 7:45 PM to 9:00 PM GMT, to come forward. Every piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could contribute to the resolution of this investigation. The community of Acaster Malbis is left in shock, as law enforcement tirelessly works to bring justice to the victim and restore the peace of their village.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Unprecedented Trial Commences for 100 Defendants Accused of Terrorism and Other Crimes
On the morning of January 16, the People’s Court of Dak Lak will bring to trial a case of exceptional complexity and magnitude. One hundred defendants stand accused of engaging in a multifaceted criminal plot that unfolded in the Central Highlands province on June 11, 2023. The charges span a range of serious offenses, including
Unprecedented Trial Commences for 100 Defendants Accused of Terrorism and Other Crimes
The Arbors at McCormick Park: A Haven Turned Nightmare
6 mins ago
The Arbors at McCormick Park: A Haven Turned Nightmare
Public Assistance Sought in Metro Sexual Assault Case: Northumbria Police
6 mins ago
Public Assistance Sought in Metro Sexual Assault Case: Northumbria Police
Convicted Fraudster Woodberry Appeals for Sentence Reduction
2 mins ago
Convicted Fraudster Woodberry Appeals for Sentence Reduction
Utah Man with Violent Past Arrested after SWAT Standoff
4 mins ago
Utah Man with Violent Past Arrested after SWAT Standoff
Convicted Drug Dealer Ben Cunningham Ordered to Repay Illicit Earnings
6 mins ago
Convicted Drug Dealer Ben Cunningham Ordered to Repay Illicit Earnings
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
10 seconds
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
42 seconds
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
1 min
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
1 min
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
1 min
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
1 min
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
1 min
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
1 min
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
1 min
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
19 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
28 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
28 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
42 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
47 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app