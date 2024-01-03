en English
Crime

ACASA Broadens Mission Scope to Include Human Trafficking Victims

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
ACASA Broadens Mission Scope to Include Human Trafficking Victims

In a significant shift, the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault (ACASA) has broadened its mission to include support for adult victims of human trafficking, building on its longstanding commitment to aiding victims of sexual violence. This strategic move, announced in a recent press release, comes ahead of a scheduled press conference on January 3, 2024.

Grant Boosts Anti-Trafficking Efforts

ACASA, a beacon of hope for sexual violence victims for over 25 years, received a game-changing grant of $6,297,000 from the American Rescue Act in December 2021. This substantial funding is designed to empower organizations across the twelve regions of Arkansas to broaden their services to encompass victims of human trafficking.

Expansion of Services

Since initiating its support in 2020, ACASA has extended its reach to all 12 areas, distributing funds to 12 separate organizations. These organizations have reached a significant milestone, serving over 85 adult victims of human trafficking in the state. Notably, the majority of these victims are women aged between 18-60.

Introducing the TOP-Report Form

ACASA has further strengthened its mission by introducing an online reporting portal, the Trafficking of Persons (TOP-Report Form). This innovative platform allows community members to anonymously report suspected incidents of human trafficking, making an invaluable contribution towards the fight against this pervasive crime.

ACASA’s expanded mission forms part of a collaborative effort with the Attorney General’s Office and the Arkansas State Police to combat human trafficking in Arkansas. The coalition continues to envision a world free from sexual violence and human trafficking, fervently advocating for the rights and wellbeing of affected individuals.

Crime Human Rights United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

