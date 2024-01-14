Acapulco in Chaos: Violence and Transportation Crisis despite Military Deployment

On October 25, Hurricane Otis unleashed its fury on Acapulco, a resort city known for its golden beaches, ushering in an era of chaos and violence. In response, the Mexican government swiftly deployed 25,000 troops to maintain order. Yet, despite this robust military presence, Acapulco remains ensnared in a relentless cycle of violence, with gang threats and assaults causing significant disruptions to the local transportation system.

Transportation Meltdown

Gang-related threats and attacks have had a debilitating effect on Acapulco’s main mode of transport – passenger vans. About 90% of these vehicles have ceased operations due to fear and intimidation, as reported by the city’s primary business chamber. This abrupt halt in public transportation has compelled numerous businesses to close their doors prematurely, particularly on Thursdays and Fridays.

Effects on Tourism Economy

The city’s tourism-dependent economy has taken a severe hit, with only a fraction of hotel rooms repaired post-Hurricane Otis. Moreover, the limited available accommodation is largely occupied by federal employees, further straining the city’s tourism industry. These factors, coupled with the ongoing violence, present a bleak picture of the once vibrant resort city.

Unabated Violence Despite Military Presence

The 25,000 troops, a strong representation of the Mexican government’s commitment to stabilizing Acapulco, have been unable to quell the drug gang violence. The government’s pledge to build barracks for the National Guard stands as a testament to the severity of the situation. However, the violence persists, casting a long shadow over the city and its residents.

In a public address, Alejandro Martínez Sidney, the President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Services in Acapulco, vehemently condemned the criminal acts. He highlighted the gang’s lack of conscience and commitment to the city and its people, and the direct armed threats to civilians that have culminated in the public transportation shutdown.