Abuja Lawyer's Family Tragedy: A Web of Terror, Ransom, and Loss

Amid the tranquility of Sagwari Layout Estate in Dutse, Abuja, a nightmare unfolded on January 7, 2024. Renowned lawyer, Oladosu Ariyo, his wife, and their four children were brutally abducted by terrorists posing as military personnel. The terror did not end there - a ransom demand of N60 million loomed over the family, and the tragic killing of Ariyo's 13-year-old daughter, Michelle, added a harrowing dimension to the ordeal.

The Onset of Terror

The peaceful evening of Sunday was shattered when terrorists stormed Ariyo's residence around 7:30 pm. Dressed in military uniforms, they created a horrifying scene of chaos and fear. The attackers did not limit their terror to the Ariyo family but also claimed the lives of three other residents from the same estate, including the late Folashade and two staff members of a nearby hotel. Their bodies were discovered near a former military checkpoint along the Bwari-Jere SCC Road in Kaduna State.

A Cry for Help

Desperate and terrified, Ariyo tried to gather the hefty ransom through donations. However, the kidnappers rejected the funds he managed to raise. The consequences were dire - the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Michelle, was snuffed out, her body discarded on Kaduna Road. The heartbroken father turned to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for assistance, pleading for help to rescue his remaining family members still held captive by the merciless kidnappers.

Escalation and Uncertainty

In a chilling development, the kidnappers escalated their ransom demand to N100 million per victim for the remaining captives. Meanwhile, SaharaReporters disclosed that seven kidnapped victims were released by their abductors on Monday, but it remained unclear if these individuals were part of the same group. With each passing moment, the situation grows more uncertain, and the fate of the remaining captives hangs in the balance.