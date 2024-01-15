en English
Accidents

Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend

In a dramatic turn of events, George Alden, a 36-year-old Aberdeen resident, has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years imprisonment. The sentence comes after Alden’s involvement in a high-speed car accident that left his ex-girlfriend with serious injuries. The incident unfolded in the early hours of October 11, 2022, when the car collided with a building on Crown Street in Aberdeen’s city center, flipping onto its roof.

A Night of Recklessness

Alden was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol during the incident. He also failed to stop for police and was driving while disqualified, with no insurance. More gravely, Alden was found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend on the ill-fated night of the crash.

Call for Justice

Despite pleas from his defense solicitor for a non-custodial sentence, citing Alden’s acceptance of his wrongdoings and the progress of recovery of the parties involved, Sheriff Ian Wallace held a different view. The Sheriff deemed the offense ‘very serious’ and asserted that only a custodial sentence would be appropriate given Alden’s high level of culpability and the severe potential consequences of his actions.

Consequences and Future Implications

In addition to his prison sentence, Alden has also been banned from driving for five years. After this period, he will be required to pass an extended test to regain his driving privileges. To further ensure the safety of his former partner, the court has issued a five-year non-harassment order against Alden. His sentence has been backdated to October 20, 2022, when he was first remanded.

Accidents
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

