Abduction of Six Sisters in Abuja: Gunmen’s Violence Claims Lives

In a harrowing incident that has gripped Nigeria’s capital, six sisters were violently abducted from their home in the Bwari area of Abuja.

This grim act was the work of unidentified gunmen, who in the process, gunned down three police officers. In the aftermath of the abduction, the family received a chilling ransom demand of $63,000. Unable to meet this hefty sum, the family was met with the tragic news of the murder of one of the sisters, a university student.

Following the failure to secure the initial ransom, the abductors raised the stakes, demanding a revised ransom of $104,000. They issued a grim ultimatum, threatening to execute the remaining sisters if the ransom was not delivered by the upcoming Wednesday.

The Nigerian police, while not confirming the murder of the sister, have expressed their steadfast commitment to rescuing the victims.