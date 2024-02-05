Kidnapped Baby Rescued by Police in Lagos, House Help Admits Involvement

The bustling streets of Lagos State, Nigeria fell silent as news of a kidnapped baby spread like wildfire. The state police, led by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, launched an intense manhunt, the pressure of which eventually led to the infant being left abandoned at Alade Market in Shomolu. The child was safely retrieved by the police and returned to the parents, providing a sigh of relief to the community that had been holding its breath.

The incident first came to light when a user named Simmm_K took to a platform to report the disappearance of her colleague's baby. The kidnapper, a house help, had absconded with the infant between 1 am and 2 am on a Saturday. Simmm_K shared images of the house help and the infant, urging the public to assist in locating them. The plea echoed across the digital world, leading to a state-wide alert and the initiation of the police manhunt.

The Abductor's Confession

As the search intensified, the house help was apprehended in Ikorodu. However, the baby was not with her. Under intense questioning, the house help confessed to a crime that sent shockwaves through the community - she had sold the baby for ₦800,000. The news hit hard, sparking outrage and concern over the safety of the kidnapped infant.

Despite the grim revelation, the police remained undeterred. Their relentless pursuit led them to Alade Market in Shomolu, where the baby was found abandoned, presumably due to the unyielding pressure exerted by the police.