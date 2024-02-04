Catholic Priests Kidnapped in Plateau State, Parish Call for Urgent Prayers

In an unsettling turn of events, two Catholic priests - Frs. Kenneth Kanwa and Jude Nwachukwu, were abducted from the Saint Vincent de Paul Fier in Kwande, a part of the Shendam Diocese in Plateau State. The incident, which occurred unobserved by the local community, took place last Thursday when unidentified gunmen whisked the priests away to an undisclosed location.

The abduction was confirmed on Sunday by the parish priest of St. John Mary Vianney, Kwande, Fr. Cornelius Nweke. He has since called on all Catholics to offer prayers for the safe return of the kidnapped priests. In an effort to maintain peace and stability within the community, Fr. Nweke has also advised his parishioners to disregard any rumors or controversies surrounding the incident.

Attempts to Reach Plateau State Police

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, for statements were unsuccessful as his phone remained unavailable. The failure to establish communication has added a layer of complexity to an already tense situation.

The news of the abduction has sent shockwaves through the community, sparking a wave of speculation and concern. The incident has shone a spotlight on the security situation in Plateau State, raising questions about the safety of religious figures in the region.