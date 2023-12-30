en English
Crime

Abducted Korean Expatriates Released in Nigeria: A Tale of Hostage Crisis and Triumph

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:43 pm EST
Abducted Korean Expatriates Released in Nigeria: A Tale of Hostage Crisis and Triumph

In a major development, two Korean expatriates abducted near Abua Central in the Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nigeria, have been released, nearly three weeks after their capture. The individuals, employees of the global infrastructure firm, Daewoo, were seized on December 12, 2023, during a violent assault by a group of gunmen suspected to be militants.

Attack and Abduction

In a gruesome turn of events, the assailants targeted a convoy ferrying Daewoo workers, resulting in the death of four military personnel and two drivers who were part of the security detail. The incident sparked widespread panic among the Central Abua communities, with military personnel having to evacuate three local communities, including Emughan, to ensure their safety.

Release and Investigation

The release of the hostages was announced by the Rivers State Police Command, which credited their freedom to the concerted efforts and unremitting pressure exerted by tactical teams and the military. The Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the release, adding that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Security Situation in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta region, where the abduction occurred, is fraught with instability, suffering from crude oil theft, vandalism of pipelines, and kidnappings for ransom. The Nigerian authorities have been deploying security forces to confront these challenges and maintain order. The safety of the released expatriates and the specifics of their release, however, were not disclosed in the report.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

