Crime

Abandoned GMC, Stolen Subaru, and a Manhunt for Attempted Murder Suspect

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
Abandoned GMC, Stolen Subaru, and a Manhunt for Attempted Murder Suspect

In the early hours of the day, an abandoned GMC was discovered in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County. The vehicle’s most recent driver, Umar Kimel Presbery, aged 29, is now a prime target of a manhunt by the Tinicum Township police. Presbery faces grave charges, including attempted homicide and assault.

Abandoned GMC and Stolen Subaru: A Connect?

Interestingly, not long after the GMC was found, a resident of Greenwich Township, situated only four miles away, reported a car theft. The stolen vehicle, a white 2001 Subaru Outback sporting the Pennsylvania license plate MBR-0249, has sparked a suspicion among local authorities. They conjecture that the abandoned GMC and the stolen Subaru might be related. The dominant theory suggests that Presbery might have abandoned the GMC and could now be using the stolen Subaru as his means of transport.

Presbery’s Identification and Public Caution

Presbery, a 5-foot-9 black male weighing 130 pounds, is identified by his brown eyes and black hair. As law enforcement agencies mobilize their resources to locate Presbery and the missing Subaru, they also issue a stern warning to the public. The police advise extreme caution if anyone comes in contact with Presbery or spots the stolen vehicle. The authorities also urge immediate contact with the police in such a scenario.

Unraveling a Crime in Progress

The connection between the abandoned GMC, the stolen Subaru, and a man wanted for attempted murder paints a murky picture. It’s a complicated puzzle that law enforcement officers are diligently working to solve. As the search for both the suspect and the vehicle intensifies, the public remains on high alert, playing a crucial role in this ongoing investigation.

Crime United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

