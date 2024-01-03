en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Abandoned Animals in Butte County: A Call for Action

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Abandoned Animals in Butte County: A Call for Action

Abandoned Animals: A Growing Problem in Butte County

In Butte County, California, the issue of animal abandonment and dumping has come to the forefront, with grave implications for both community safety and animal welfare. The problem, which extends beyond household pets like cats and dogs to include livestock such as pigs, goats, and chickens, has been highlighted as an illegal activity with serious consequences.

Residents in Magalia, a community within the county, have been grappling with the aftermath of pigs left behind by their owners who reportedly moved out of state. These pigs have been left to roam freely, resulting in attacks by stray animals leading to permanent injuries.

The Role of Butte County Animal Control

The Butte County Animal Control has been proactive in response to these incidents, issuing notices at the property where the owners left the animals. The organization’s website provides comprehensive guidelines on how to handle various animal-related issues, such as stray or loose animals, wildlife and domestic animal interactions, and welfare checks.

The public is being urged to report such incidents to animal control, providing detailed information about the animal found, including its location, color, breed, and gender. This call to action is based on the understanding that animals cannot advocate for themselves and rely on the community to speak out for their welfare.

The Consequences of Animal Abandonment

Lisa Almaguer from the Butte County Public Health Department underscores the importance of filing formal complaints in cases of animal abuse, neglect, or abandonment. As she explains, animal control can only respond to these complaints, making community involvement crucial.

The penalties for abandoning or dumping an animal in California can be severe, including a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months in a county jail. With these penalties in place, the message is clear: animal abandonment is not only inhumane but also a punishable offense.

As the situation in Magalia demonstrates, community members are not willing to stand by while animals suffer. They are calling for an investigation and charges to be brought against the property owners and anyone who has contributed to the abandonment of the animals. Their actions serve as a testament to the vital role that communities play in safeguarding animal welfare.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Armed Robbery at Courier Service Branch in Calauag Town, P800,000 Stolen

By BNN Correspondents

Newport Court Processes Range of Traffic Violations and Thefts

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fast Food Employee Jailed for Obstructing Police Investigation Into Teenage Overdose

By Israel Ojoko

Newport Man Pleads Not Guilty to Child Assault Charge

By Justice Nwafor

Father Caught with Cocaine Spared Jail Term: A Closer Look at the Case ...
@Crime · 1 min
Father Caught with Cocaine Spared Jail Term: A Closer Look at the Case ...
heart comment 0
Santa Ynez Valley Couple in Court Over Capitol Breach Charges

By BNN Correspondents

Santa Ynez Valley Couple in Court Over Capitol Breach Charges
Deathbed Confession of Convicted Killer Reveals Shocking Truths

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Deathbed Confession of Convicted Killer Reveals Shocking Truths
Firearm-Related Crimes by Teenagers Spark Concern in Manatee County

By Bijay Laxmi

Firearm-Related Crimes by Teenagers Spark Concern in Manatee County
Chilliwack Assault Case: Man Sentenced for Brutal Beating of Homeless Elderly Individual

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Chilliwack Assault Case: Man Sentenced for Brutal Beating of Homeless Elderly Individual
Latest Headlines
World News
Nationwide Truck Drivers Strike in India Ends After Government Assurance
10 seconds
Nationwide Truck Drivers Strike in India Ends After Government Assurance
Evolving Fitness Trends for 2024: Personalized, Sustainable, and Holistic Approaches
13 seconds
Evolving Fitness Trends for 2024: Personalized, Sustainable, and Holistic Approaches
Princeton Day School Clinches Overtime Victory in Basketball Showdown
17 seconds
Princeton Day School Clinches Overtime Victory in Basketball Showdown
The Dream Bet: How a 35 Cent Wager Turned into a $101.85 Win
19 seconds
The Dream Bet: How a 35 Cent Wager Turned into a $101.85 Win
Matayos Crowned Busia County Football Champions: A Testament to Region's Football Talent
22 seconds
Matayos Crowned Busia County Football Champions: A Testament to Region's Football Talent
The Chaos and Compelling Unpredictability of College Football: Mike Harmon Reflects
27 seconds
The Chaos and Compelling Unpredictability of College Football: Mike Harmon Reflects
Study Explores Link Between Electrocardiographic LVH and Future Renal Function Decline
32 seconds
Study Explores Link Between Electrocardiographic LVH and Future Renal Function Decline
Carisa Barron Shifts the Game: Transfers from CSUN to Portland State Volleyball
49 seconds
Carisa Barron Shifts the Game: Transfers from CSUN to Portland State Volleyball
Karnataka Government to Review Pending Cases: A Statewide Initiative
51 seconds
Karnataka Government to Review Pending Cases: A Statewide Initiative
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app