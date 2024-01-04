en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Aaron Rodgers Implicates Jimmy Kimmel in Epstein Scandal, Kimmel Responds with Legal Threat

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Aaron Rodgers Implicates Jimmy Kimmel in Epstein Scandal, Kimmel Responds with Legal Threat

In a recent episode of ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pointed an accusatory finger at talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, suggesting that Kimmel may be among the individuals named in the Jeffrey Epstein documents, which are anticipated to be unsealed by a New York judge this week. Epstein, the disgraced millionaire who died in prison in 2019, was notorious for his connections to high-profile individuals. The unsealing of these legal papers has sparked speculation about the identities of the 187 people mentioned.

Aaron Rodgers’ Bold Accusation

Rodgers, who himself has been a subject of Kimmel’s public criticism in the past, insinuated that Kimmel had visited Epstein’s infamous private island, where underage girls were allegedly trafficked. The football star hinted at the release of an unredacted list of visitors, saying that he would celebrate its reveal with a bottle. This accusation is the latest in a series of personal jibes both celebrities have exchanged over the years.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Swift Denial

Kimmel reacted swiftly to Rodgers’ claim. He took to Twitter to vehemently refute any association with Epstein. In a post that quickly went viral, Kimmel denied any contact with Epstein and branded Rodgers’ remarks as ‘reckless,’ adding that they endangered his family. The late-night host strongly condemned the promotion of what he deemed ‘clearly-phony nonsense’ and issued a stern warning that further irresponsible statements could lead to a legal confrontation.

The History of Their Feud

The acrimony between the two is not new. The feud traces back to 2021 when Kimmel labeled Rodgers a ‘Karen’ for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. It reignited in 2023 with Kimmel calling Rodgers a ‘whack Packer’ for his speculation about UFO sightings being a distraction from the Epstein flight log.

As the week progresses, the world waits with bated breath for the unsealing of the Epstein documents. The potential revelations could send shockwaves that ripple across the globe, affecting the lives and reputations of many high-profile individuals. Amid this tense atmosphere, the feud between Kimmel and Rodgers only adds another layer of intrigue and uncertainty.

0
Crime United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
High Point Man Faces Multiple Charges after High-Speed Chase with Toddler in Car
In a harrowing display of reckless disregard for public safety, 33-year-old Thomas Robert Emerson Jr., a resident of High Point, has been apprehended by the Thomasville police, following a high-speed chase along Interstate 85. Emerson, who was found with a toddler in the vehicle, is now facing a litany of charges, encompassing felony fleeing to
High Point Man Faces Multiple Charges after High-Speed Chase with Toddler in Car
Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Over 150 Names
2 mins ago
Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Over 150 Names
Myron Ware Sentenced for Defrauding Tech Company in Elaborate Scheme
2 mins ago
Myron Ware Sentenced for Defrauding Tech Company in Elaborate Scheme
Road Rage Escalates to Attempted Murder: Off-duty Chicago Firefighter Charged
45 seconds ago
Road Rage Escalates to Attempted Murder: Off-duty Chicago Firefighter Charged
Juvenile Trio Apprehended for Vehicle Theft in Northern Territory
1 min ago
Juvenile Trio Apprehended for Vehicle Theft in Northern Territory
Florida Burglary Suspect Assaults Officer During Attempted Arrest
1 min ago
Florida Burglary Suspect Assaults Officer During Attempted Arrest
Latest Headlines
World News
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
30 seconds
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
54 seconds
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
1 min
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
1 min
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
1 min
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
2 mins
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
4 mins
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
4 mins
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
4 mins
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app