en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Aaron Rodgers’ Epstein Remarks Spark Controversy with Jimmy Kimmel

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Aaron Rodgers’ Epstein Remarks Spark Controversy with Jimmy Kimmel

Public figures Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel are embroiled in a controversy following Rodgers’ insinuations made on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’ Rodgers suggested that Kimmel’s name might surface in the unsealed list of individuals linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, igniting a wave of reactions.

The Accusation and its Aftermath

Rodgers, during his appearance on the ESPN show, hinted that Kimmel could be one of the 187 people named in Epstein’s legal documents. Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, left a trail of unanswered questions and controversies, with the latest twist involving Kimmel, a renowned television host.

The accusations did not go down well with Kimmel. He denied any association with Epstein and expressed outrage over Rodgers’ comments. Kimmel threatened legal action, describing the remarks as ‘reckless’ and damaging to his reputation.

Ripples in the Entertainment and Sports World

The controversy has potential implications for Disney, given Kimmel’s high-profile status within the company and Rodgers’ paid appearances on a show aired on Disney’s ESPN network. ESPN, however, has remained silent on the issue, leaving observers speculating on any potential intervention from Disney.

The feud might also be fueled by previous jokes Kimmel made about Rodgers, including comments about Rodgers’ COVID-19 vaccine status, further complicating the narrative.

Pat McAfee’s Stance on the Matter

Pat McAfee, the ESPN show host caught in the middle of this dispute, addressed the situation on his show. He acknowledged the severity of the allegations and the negative implications for his show following Rodgers’ comments. McAfee expressed hope for an amicable resolution between Rodgers and Kimmel and is awaiting further clarification from Rodgers on the matter.

The controversy continues to generate interest and curiosity, with fans waiting to see if the Epstein list will be revealed and what it might contain.

0
Crime United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
18 seconds ago
Guam Murder Case: Isaac Gurtamag Charged with Murder of Cousin Mike Tithin
Isaac Gurtamag, 42, has been charged with murder as a first-degree felony, along with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon, in the wake of finding Mike Tithin’s body behind a Mangilao home in Guam. On December 23, 2023, Guam Police Department officers, responding to a report of an expired person, discovered Tithin with
Guam Murder Case: Isaac Gurtamag Charged with Murder of Cousin Mike Tithin
Bakersfield Ranked Among Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in California
3 mins ago
Bakersfield Ranked Among Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in California
Bauchi State Governor Donates Million Naira Each to Seven Rescued Abductees
4 mins ago
Bauchi State Governor Donates Million Naira Each to Seven Rescued Abductees
Disturbance at Bernalillo County's Juvenile Detention Center Calls for Serious Reforms
22 seconds ago
Disturbance at Bernalillo County's Juvenile Detention Center Calls for Serious Reforms
Sargodha Tragedy: Man Shot Dead Amidst Police Crackdown on Crime
2 mins ago
Sargodha Tragedy: Man Shot Dead Amidst Police Crackdown on Crime
Viral Video of Police Arrest Sparks Debate Over Citizens' Rights
3 mins ago
Viral Video of Police Arrest Sparks Debate Over Citizens' Rights
Latest Headlines
World News
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
2 mins
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
2 mins
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
2 mins
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
2 mins
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
2 mins
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
3 mins
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
3 mins
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
3 mins
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
4 mins
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app