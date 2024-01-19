A Year After Frances Kendra Lucero's Murder: A Mother's Quest for Justice Amidst Community Support

On the precipice of the first death anniversary of Frances Kendra Lucero, her mother, Liezel Chan Lucero, stands amidst a storm of sorrow and yearning for justice. Frances Kendra, the cherished eldest of Liezel's three children, was brutally gunned down on March 6th of the previous year. Her on-again/off-again partner and the father of her two children, Romier Narag, stands accused of her murder and associated weapons charges.

Advertisment

Justice Sought Amidst Tragedy

The horrifying incident unfolded in front of Frances Kendra's children, within the sanctuary of her parents' home in Daly City. The preliminary hearing for this heart-wrenching case is calendared for February 26 at San Mateo County Superior Court. Liezel, driven by a mother's love and loss, seeks not only justice but also an understanding of the motive behind her daughter's tragic end.

Community Solidarity in Face of Grief

Advertisment

The Filipino American community has rallied around the Luceros in a powerful display of solidarity. The Pilipino Bayanihan Resource Center (PBRC) has taken the initiative to host a Mass and vigil. Daly City's Mayor Juslyn Manalo, a dedicated member of the San Mateo County Domestic Violence Council (SMCDVC), has thrown her support behind the family. She underscores the importance of honoring Frances Kendra's memory and legacy.

A Call to Action Against Intimate Partner Violence

In a responsive measure to the alarming rise in intimate partner violence fatalities, SMCDVC convened a special task force. ALLICE, a Filipino American nonprofit organization, stresses the vital necessity of understanding the dynamics of intimate partner abuse for preventative measures.

Frances Kendra, whose life was abruptly and tragically cut short, is remembered as a devoted mother and a woman of enterprise. She was laid to rest on March 27. Liezel, now entrusted with the care of her grandchildren, remains steadfast in her pursuit of justice.