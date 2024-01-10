en English
Crime

A Wave of Arrests Hits Ashland, Missouri: Presumption of Innocence Underlined

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Small-town Ashland, Missouri, and its surrounding areas have been the recent hotbed for a series of arrests reported by the Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Arrests Made in Ashland

Amanda Dortch, a 48-year-old from Columbia, was arrested for possessing a controlled substance. James Gipson, 60, a resident of Ashland, was apprehended for failing to appear in court on an assault charge. Tiffany Gross, 43, from St. Louis, faced a DWI arrest. Evan Hake, 32, also from Ashland, was taken into custody for domestic assault. Heavenleigh Humes, 29, from Holts Summit, was detained for failure to appear in court on a speeding charge. Dale Rand, 69, another Ashland resident, was arrested for failing to respond to a peace disturbance charge. Sandra Wilson, 57, from Ashland, was taken into custody for an out-of-county warrant related to DWI.

The Rule of Law

While these arrests paint a picture of unrest in this small Missouri town, it is essential to remember the cornerstone of the American justice system: the presumption of innocence. All defendants are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, as reiterated by the Attorney General of Missouri’s office.

The Role of Law Enforcement

The Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol continue to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order in Ashland and the surrounding areas. Their vigilant efforts are aimed at ensuring the safety of residents and upholding the rule of law.

