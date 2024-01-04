A Twist in Anna Nagar Hit-and-Run Case: A Premeditated Murder Unveiled

In a shocking revelation, a seemingly random hit-and-run accident in Anna Nagar has been unveiled as a meticulously planned murder. The victim, a scrap dealer known as J Premkumar, was intentionally run over by a vehicle driven by an individual identified as Sarathkumar. This act was not a spur-of-the-moment decision, but rather a calculated move instigated by Premkumar’s wife, Shunpriya, who was involved in an extramarital affair with Sarathkumar.

Unraveling the Plot

Initially, the incident was reported as a hit-and-run case. However, further investigation by the city police revealed a nefarious scheme. The police managed to trace the car owner, R Harikrishnan, who provided crucial information that led to the identification of the perpetrators. Harikrishnan, upon questioning, disclosed that the car had been borrowed by Sarathkumar on the day of the incident.

The Love Triangle Turned Fatal

Premkumar’s wife, Shunpriya, was found to be having an affair with Sarathkumar. The investigation disclosed that the fatal hit-and-run was a well-orchestrated plan hatched by Shunpriya and Sarathkumar to eliminate Premkumar. By staging the murder as a hit-and-run, the duo hoped to avoid suspicion and escape the clutches of the law.

The Chase for Justice

Currently, the city police have arrested two individuals in connection with the crime. However, Sarathkumar and Shunpriya, the primary suspects, are still at large. The police are on an active manhunt for the pair, who are believed to have masterminded and executed the murder. The case has now been transferred to Ayanavaram police for further action, promising an unrelenting pursuit of justice for Premkumar.