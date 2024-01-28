A Tragic End to Marital Discord: Woman Consumes Poison After Family Harassment

In the quaint village of Hosakote, nestled in the vicinity of Nanjangud, a tale of domestic discord ended in tragedy, leaving a void in the lives of two young children. Vijayalakshmi, a 35-year-old woman, consumed poison, ending her life after years of alleged mental and physical torment from her husband's family.

An Ill-fated Love Story

Married to Harish, Vijayalakshmi was a mother to a 12-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. The initial years of their union were marked by harmony. However, after seven years, the couple's relationship began to sour, leading to regular disputes. This discord within the family became so severe that Vijayalakshmi sought legal recourse, lodging complaints against Harish's relatives and filing for divorce in Mysuru's Family Court.

A Tragic Turn of Events

Despite her attempts to carve a peaceful existence, the harassment continued unabated. On January 24, an altercation spiraled out of control, with Vijayalakshmi allegedly being verbally belittled and physically assaulted by Harish, his parents, his brothers, and his aunt. The incident pushed her over the edge, causing her to ingest poison in desperation.

The Aftermath

Although she was rushed for medical attention to a local hospital in Hosakote and subsequently transferred to KR Hospital in Mysuru, she could not survive the poisoning and passed away on January 26. Following her tragic demise, Vijayalakshmi's father lodged a complaint with the Biligere Police, accusing Harish and his family of driving his daughter to suicide. The complaint led to the registration of a case, marking the beginning of a legal battle for justice.