Crime

A Tragic End: Life Sentence for Dekotis Thomas in the Murder of Teenager Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
A Tragic End: Life Sentence for Dekotis Thomas in the Murder of Teenager Kelvin 'KJ' Taylor

In an ordeal that has gripped Charleston, West Virginia, the murder of 18-year-old Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor has come to a chilling conclusion. The tragic tale, set to feature on the true-crime show ‘See No Evil,’ unfolded on Central Avenue in the early hours of April 7, 2021. The perpetrator, Dekotis Thomas, opened fire in a drive-by shooting, mistakenly claiming the life of the innocent high school student. Thomas had intended his bullets for Keyshawnta St. John, who was later murdered at the age of 21.

A Deadly Mistake

As Thomas’s bullets rained down on Central Avenue, it was Taylor, not St. John, who paid the ultimate price. The community was left reeling as they mourned the loss of a promising young life. The tragedy deepened when St. John, the original target of the shooting, was later murdered. Mikeo Wooton and Davone Lee Foote were charged with his murder, adding another layer of grief to the community already scarred by the loss of Taylor.

The Capture and Conviction

Following the murder, Thomas fled to Akron, Ohio, where he was apprehended after a violent clash with the police. Despite his attorney’s pleas for parole consideration, citing a troubled upbringing, Thomas was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The sentencing was handed down by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit, who deemed Thomas’s history of violence as justification for his permanent removal from society.

Justice Served, but Wounds Remain

During the sentencing, Thomas expressed remorse to Taylor’s family, labeling the shooting a ‘mistake.’ However, Judge Tabit underlined Thomas’s previous comments that hinted at his indifference to his actions, reinforcing her decision against parole. Despite this apparent closure, the murder of Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor and the subsequent trial have left a lasting impact on the community of West Virginia, a poignant reminder of the long shadows that such heinous crimes cast.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

