en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

A Shocking Act of Arson in Rajouri District: A Confession Sends Shockwaves

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
A Shocking Act of Arson in Rajouri District: A Confession Sends Shockwaves

In the small district of Rajouri, nestled in the northern parts of India, a quiet Tuesday night was disrupted by a sudden act of arson. A man named Satpal reported to the local police that his car and motorcycle were set ablaze around 11:30 pm. As the flames danced in the darkness, terror gripped the heart of the Fulwari Bajwal area, where the act of arson took place. The vehicles were reportedly ignited by an unknown individual who had maliciously ruptured the oil tank of the motorcycle.

The Investigation Unfolds

In response to Satpal’s urgent complaint, the police sprung into action. An investigation was swiftly launched, and a case was registered. The goal: to bring the perpetrator to justice. As part of the investigative process, the police detained 26-year-old Satesh Kumar for questioning. Kumar, a young man in the prime of his life, found himself in the center of a serious criminal investigation.

A Shocking Confession

During the intense interrogation, the unexpected happened: The police confirmed that Satesh Kumar confessed to committing the arson. The sudden admission of guilt shocked the local community and left a chilling question hanging in the air: What could compel a young man to commit such a reckless act of destruction?

The Investigation Continues

Despite Satesh Kumar’s confession, the police are not wrapping up their investigation just yet. They are diligently continuing with further investigations into the matter. This prudent step ensures that all aspects of the case are thoroughly scrutinized, and no stone is left unturned. The residents of Rajouri district, while still reeling from the shock of the incident, can take solace in the fact that justice is being pursued with unwavering determination.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
16 seconds ago
Road Rage Incident in Florida: 'Freddy Krueger' Lookalike Arrested
A chilling road rage incident unfolded on December 21st in Wildwood, Florida, where a couple reported their terrifying encounter with a man eerily reminiscent of the horror film character Freddy Krueger. The suspect, a man in his late 30s, sporting distinctive attire, was said to have pointed a firearm at the petrified couple from his
Road Rage Incident in Florida: 'Freddy Krueger' Lookalike Arrested
First Homicide of 2024 Unfolds at Salt Lake City Storage Facility
4 mins ago
First Homicide of 2024 Unfolds at Salt Lake City Storage Facility
Second Arrest in Polk County Murder Case: Shawn Anthony Thor Arrested
5 mins ago
Second Arrest in Polk County Murder Case: Shawn Anthony Thor Arrested
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
2 mins ago
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Seeks New Trial Over Alleged Jury Tampering
3 mins ago
Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Seeks New Trial Over Alleged Jury Tampering
Pittsburgh New Year's Eve Celebration Ends in Tragic Homicide
4 mins ago
Pittsburgh New Year's Eve Celebration Ends in Tragic Homicide
Latest Headlines
World News
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
16 seconds
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
37 seconds
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
World Darts Championship Final: Luke Littler's Struggles Lead to Disappointment
44 seconds
World Darts Championship Final: Luke Littler's Struggles Lead to Disappointment
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
44 seconds
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament: A Showcase of Female Athleticism
50 seconds
Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament: A Showcase of Female Athleticism
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes
56 seconds
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
1 min
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
Louisiana Election Results: Republican Control and Challenges Ahead
1 min
Louisiana Election Results: Republican Control and Challenges Ahead
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
2 mins
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
7 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
19 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app