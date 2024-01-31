A Night of Violence: Two Arrested in Connection with Triple Shooting in Pompano Beach

On a December night, the usually bustling Community Food Store on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Pompano Beach, Florida, became the backdrop of a violent shootout that left three men injured. The incident involved two young men, Fred Vilbrun, 21, and Jamiel Willis, 18, who are now under arrest in connection with the crime. This event unfolded outside a location notoriously named the 'Ugly Corner,' an area marked by a history of criminal activities.

The Unfolding of a Violent Night

The surveillance cameras captured the chilling chain of events, presenting a clear narrative of the incident. It began when Vilbrun and Willis approached a man outside the store, offering to sell him marijuana. An argument broke out, which quickly escalated to a violent confrontation. As the man attempted to walk away, the duo revealed their firearms, and a shootout ensued. The resulting gunfire caused injuries to the man, a calf wound, and also caught Willis, inflicting chest injuries. A helpless bystander, unconnected to the initial confrontation, was also caught in the crossfire, suffering a hip injury from a stray bullet.

Arrests and Charges

Post the incident, the Broward Sheriff's Office, using investigative techniques, identified Vilbrun and Willis as the prime suspects. The duo was subsequently apprehended by the BSO's V.I.P.E.R. Unit detectives. Vilbrun, already on probation for previous drug-related cases, now faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and violation of probation. Willis, known on the streets as 'X-man' and identified as a member of the '1800 BLK Boyz' gang, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A Community in the Crossfire

This event underscores the persistent issue of gun violence and gang activities that continue to plague the 'Ugly Corner.' About 20 spent bullets were recovered from the scene of the crime, a grim testament to the intensity of the shootout. The Broward Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the case, with no concrete information yet on whether other individuals involved will be charged. The community of Pompano Beach, once again, is left to grapple with the aftermath of violence and fear.