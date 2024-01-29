A Mother's Grief: Emma Webber's Fight for Justice after Barnaby's Tragic Death

On a chilling night of June 13, two University of Nottingham students, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley Kumar, met with a tragic end. They were brutally stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic, as they returned to their university halls after an evening out. This incident came merely days after Barnaby had texted his mother, Emma Webber, an eye-roll emoji, conveying his excitement about playing cricket.

A Mother's Anguish

Emma Webber, Barnaby's mother, has publicly shared her profound grief and anger over the senseless loss of her son. In her words, Barnaby's potential-filled future was stolen 'senselessly and cruelly' by a 'monster.' The pain of Barnaby's absence is acutely felt in the Webber family home, and Emma has pledged to seek answers and accountability regarding the failures that led to her son's death.

The Aftermath of a Tragedy

The sentencing of their assailant, Calocane, to indefinite detention at Ashworth High-Security Hospital, left the victims' families with an unsettling sense of justice denied. They were not consulted about the decision to accept manslaughter charges instead of murder, adding to their distress. Furthermore, despite a warrant for Calocane's arrest for a previous violent assault on a police officer, the Nottinghamshire Police failed to apprehend him before the tragic incident.

Frustrated by the perceived miscarriage of justice, Emma has criticized the Crown Prosecution Service and Nottinghamshire Police. She feels that Barnaby and Grace could have been saved had the authorities acted promptly. As the Webber family and the community grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy, they continue to seek justice and accountability for Barnaby's untimely death.