A Mother's Fight Sheds Light on America's Failing Death Notification System

In an emotionally charged encounter at the Hinds County pauper's field in Mississippi, Gretchen Hankins came face-to-face with the stark reality of America's failing death notification system. Her son, Jonathan David Hankins, had been buried there in a numbered grave for over a year, following his death from a drug overdose in May 2022. The family, in desperate search of their missing son, were unaware of his demise and the subsequent burial, thanks to the county's flawed system.

Unveiling the Issue

Jonathan's body remained unclaimed for more than a year, his identity known but his next of kin uninformed. The Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham Stewart, was present during the attempted exhumation of Jonathan's remains. It was then that Gretchen Hankins confronted her about the lack of notification. Grisham Stewart's admission that she did not know how to locate people, despite mandatory training that includes instruction on communicating with families, highlighted the systemic failure.

Failed Notifications and Public Outrage

Grisham Stewart's office had identified Jonathan Hankins soon after his death. Yet, despite Gretchen having reported her son missing and his name being listed on a federal database, she was not contacted. The revelation of this negligence, brought to light by an NBC News investigation, has sparked public outrage. From quiet homes to bustling city streets, the nation demands answers and action. The incident has also led to calls for federal investigations into the county's practices.

Seeking Change

As a result of the scandal, there are now policy changes underway within the Jackson Police Department and the coroner's office. The incident has underscored the urgency for a comprehensive review of the death notification system, not only in Hinds County but across America. It serves as a reminder that behind each unclaimed body is a family living in anguish, their sorrow deepened by the system's failure to provide them with closure.