A Lesson in Responsibility: Security Guard Loses Service Pistol Over Unsettled Debt

In an unusual incident in the small town of Mutoko, a 27-year-old security guard, Evidence Mangonono, found himself disarmed in the most unexpected manner. His service pistol, an essential tool of his trade, fell into the hands of a commercial sex worker named Choice, not as a result of a violent confrontation but because of an unsettled debt for services rendered.

A Transaction Gone Wrong

The incident occurred near a bank where Mangonono was assigned to guard. It was there that he engaged the services of Choice and agreed upon a payment for her companionship. However, the security guard failed to fulfill his financial obligation, leading to an unanticipated turn of events. In lieu of the unpaid dues, Choice took possession of Mangonono’s service pistol, a move that triggered a cascade of legal implications.

The Legal Consequences

The matter was promptly brought before the Mutoko Magistrates Court, presided over by Magistrate Chiedza Gatsi. The prosecution, led by Nathan Majuru, presented the facts of the incident which took place on January 7. Following the court proceedings, Mangonono was handed a rather severe sentence for his lapse in judgment.

Justice Served

Mangonono was sentenced to one year in prison with a conditional suspension. However, this sentence came with a mandate for him to complete 325 hours of community service at Hurungwe Primary School in Murewa, Zimbabwe. This case serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities and potential risks associated with carrying service firearms, especially for those in positions of authority and trust.