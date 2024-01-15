en English
Crime

A Hero’s Farewell: Perry High School Principal Succumbs to Injuries after School Shooting

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
A Hero’s Farewell: Perry High School Principal Succumbs to Injuries after School Shooting

On a chilling morning on January 4, Perry High School in Iowa became the grim scene of a school shooting that has since sent shockwaves throughout the nation. A 17-year-old student opened fire at the school, injuring three staff members and four students. Among the injured was Principal Dan Marburger, a man whose courage and commitment to his students will forever be etched in the hearts of the Perry community.

Hero Amidst Chaos

As chaos unfolded, Marburger displayed an act of selflessness that few could match. He attempted to distract the shooter, risking his own safety to allow students to escape. His heroic actions were not without consequence, however. After ten agonizing days in the hospital, Marburger tragically succumbed to his injuries, leaving a grieving community in his wake.

A Heartfelt Tribute to a Hero

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds extended her condolences, recognizing Marburger’s selfless and heroic actions. She ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Marburger wasn’t just a principal, he was a pillar of the Perry schools for over two decades, providing unwavering support to students through various tragedies.

Mourning a ‘Gentle Giant’

The shooter, who was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and an improvised explosive device, was apprehended. Yet, the motive behind this horrifying act remains unknown as investigations continue. As Perry High School grapples with its loss, the community remembers Marburger as a ‘gentle giant’ who went above and beyond to support his children. He is remembered for his exceptional parenting and an unwavering commitment to his role as an educator.

In this tragic tale of valour, the nation mourns the loss of a true hero. Principal Dan Marburger leaves behind a legacy of courage, selflessness, and an enduring love for his students.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

