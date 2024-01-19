A Grim Discovery in Skegness: Toddler Starved Next to Deceased Father Amid Social Services' Missed Alerts

In a quiet home in Skegness, a terrible tragedy unfolded that shook the community to its core. Two-year-old Bronson Battersby, a toddler known for his love of nursery rhymes and his Little Tykes drum kit, was found starved to death alongside his deceased father, Kenneth Battersby, 60. The grim discovery was made on January 9, 2024, following several unsuccessful attempts by social services to contact them since Boxing Day.

Missed Alerts and a Heartrending Discovery

The agency's first attempt to check on the father and son was on January 2, but after receiving no response, they alerted the police. The same scenario occurred again on January 4. It wasn't until January 9 that a social worker, using a key obtained from the landlord, entered the property and came across the tragic scene.

It is believed that Kenneth died from a heart attack, leaving his son, Bronson, to succumb to dehydration and starvation days later. This heart-wrenching narrative has left the local community and Bronson's family in profound grief, with many questioning how such an incident could occur.

A Community in Mourning

Bronson, remembered by his family as a cheerful child who celebrated his first birthday with a Teletubbies-themed cake, has become a poignant symbol of a system's failure. His mother, Sarah Piesse, has voiced her criticism of social services for not intervening sooner, sparking a wave of anger and disbelief throughout the community.

Investigation and Review

In response to the tragic incident, the agency expressed condolences and announced that they are conducting a review alongside partner agencies while awaiting the results of the coroner's investigation. As the community mourns the untimely and devastating loss of Bronson and his father, questions linger about the circumstances leading to their deaths and the failures that allowed such a tragedy to occur.